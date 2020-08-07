Amitabh Bachchan's Films That Feature 'most Loved Police Inspector' Played By Iftekhar

Late actor Sayedna Iftekhar Ahmed Sharif, who is most commonly known as Iftekhar, was a prominent Indian actor known for his iconic roles. He is fondly remembered as the strict and intelligent police officer in the hit movies like Don and Sholay. Iftekhar's role as Inspector Khurana in Sholay and as DCP D’Silva in Don are two of his most remembered roles among many others. Here is a list of movies featuring late actor Iftekhar in Amitabh Bachchan movies.

Amitabh Bachchan's movies ft Iftekhar:

Don

The 1978 classic starred Amitabh Bachchan in the roles of Don and Vijay. Don was the underworld’s most wanted criminal and Vijay was a simple common man, who was forced to pose as Don by the police. The movie also starred Zeenat Aman, Pran, Iftekhar, Helen, Om Shivpuri, Satyen Kappu and Pinchoo Kapoor. Iftekhar was known for his iconic dialogue in Don that goes like “Bhaagne ki koshish mat karna. Humne tumhe chaaron taraf se gher liya hai. Bhalaai isi mein hai ke tum apne aap ko kanoon ke hawaale kar do”.

Deewaar

Iftekhar is known for one of his most memorable roles as the corrupt industrialist (Amitabh Bachchan's character) mentor in the film. Deewar was directed by Yash Chopra, it is a 1975 action-crime drama movie featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor. Deewaar tells the story of two brothers, Vijay and Ravi where one ends up becoming an underworld don and one becomes an educated policeman.

Zanjeer

Iftekhar played the role of the police inspector in another Amitabh Bachchan movie titled Zanjeer. Even though Iftekhar's role was a short role in Zanjeer, however, his dialogues have always held a lot of depth. Zanjeer was released in 1973 and was helmed and bankrolled by Prakash Mehta. The movie starred Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan in the lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around a tough and honest police officer who clashes with a gangster, who happens to be his parents’ murderer.

Besharam

The movie Besharam was actually the debut directorial of the veteran character actor Deven Verma. Besharam featured Amitabh Bachchan, Sharmila Tagore, Amjad Khan, A. K. Hangal, Iftekhar, Nirupa Roy and Deven Verma in pivotal roles. The plot revolved around the story of an innocent man who sets on a journey to find the truth about his father's death but is instead grappled under a battle with the criminal underworld.

Promo Image courtesy: A still from Don

