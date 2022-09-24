Ahead of the release of Neha Dhupia’s upcoming project Good Morning in which she will be essaying the role of a lady who deals with challenges at home and with her kids, she recently reflected on parenting and how there should be a line that needs to be defined when it comes to having expectations from your kids. She even gave advice to all the mothers who suffer from mom guilt and encouraged them to think about themselves too.

Neha Dhupia talks about parenting

According to a recent interaction with Hindustan Times, Neha Dhupia spoke about parenting and stated how parents’ expectations of their kids should be narrowed down to the fact that one cannot have kids only because one wants them to live their dream. Stating further, she mentioned how parents should give their kids a great value system and revealed that they too were trying to do the same with their daughter Mehr.

She stated, “I think there’s a line that really needs to be defined. Expectations should be narrowed down to the fact that you cannot have children because you want them to live your dream. They are supposed to have their own dreams and be able to live them. When you are raising your children, giving them a great value system is extremely important and that’s something we are trying to do with Mehr. With, of course, one or two tantrums in a week for chocolate but that’s fine.”

Moreover, Neha Dhupia also gave a message to the mothers who were suffering from mom guilt and stated that they need to have time for themselves. She went on to reflect on how there was a weird chemical that releases in her brain every time she goes to work leaving her kids home. “You gotta have your blinders on, it's great when you are working away from your children but the moment you get off, between work or getting on a plane or going to the gym, your heart wallops your brain off and there’s some weird chemical that release in the body; that’s according to me is the real mom guilty. It makes your heart reach your knee,” she added.

Image: Instagram/@nehadhupia