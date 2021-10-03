Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi Blessed With Baby Boy, Latter Says 'both Neha & Baby Are Well'

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi recently welcomed their second baby. They are blessed with a baby boy, confirmed Bedi via Instagram. He also praised his wife, Neha, for being a warrior throughout her pregnancy. He added Neha Dhupia and the new baby both are well.

Taking to Instagram, Angad Bedi shared a loved-up photo of him and Neha Dhupia. In the picture, the couple was twinning in white t-shirts and blue jeans. The caption of the photo read, "The almighty today blessed us with a baby boy. Both Neha and the baby are well. Mehr is ready to pass on the "baby" title to the new arrival. #Bedisboy is here!!!!! Waheguru Mehr Kare @nehadhupia thank you for being such a warrior through this journey. Let's make it a memorable one for all 4 of us now."

Warm wishes showered on the couple as Angad Bedi gave away the good news. Sophie Choudry wrote, "Huge huge congrats you guys. Can’t wait to meet baby Bedi," while Hina Khan commented, "Congratulations to both of you." Sunil Grover also showered the couple with love and wrote, "Vadhauyaaan veer ji. God bless." Saba Pataudi sent best wishes to the couple and wrote, "Mahsha'Allah. Lots of love to the family!"

Angad Bedi celebrates as he welcomes baby boy with Neha Dhupia

Actor Angad Bedi could not stop dancing as he welcomed his baby boy. He recently shared a photo of himself in a Bhangra pose via Instagram stories. In the story, he wrote, "It's a boy!!!!!" He also added a hashtag and wrote, "Bedis boy is here!!!!!"

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi pregnancy announcement

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia tied the knot on May 10, 2018. the couple welcomed their first child, Mehr, in November 2018. The couple announced their second pregnancy on July 19, 2021. Sharing a family photo, Neha Dhupia wrote, "Took us 2 days to come with a caption….The best one we could think of was … Thank you, God." In the photo, Neha Dhupia donned a black bodycon dress as she flaunted her baby bump. Angad Bedi also posed in a black outfit. He held their daughter Mehr, who was dressed in black and blue.

Image: Insatgaram/@angadbedi