Neha Dhupia Shares An Adorable Picture With Her Daughter Mehr; Check It Out

Actor Neha Dhupia recently took to Instagram to post an adorable picture with daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi. In the picture posted, she can be seen playing with her daughter on an open terrace. She has also mentioned in the caption that she wants her to fly. Her followers can be seen showering a lot of love on the mother-daughter duo in the comments section of the picture.

Neha Dhupia’s fun time with daughter

Neha Dhupia has lately been keeping her fans and followers entertained through the lockdown by posting numerous pictures and videos on her social media. She has been spending some quality time with husband Angadh Bedi and daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi. She recently posted a lovable image of herself with the little girl as they were spending some quality time together. She could be seen swinging her baby in the air as the little one enjoys in her mother’s arm.

In the picture posted, Neha Dhupia can be seen wearing an oversized T-shirt with a pair of black pyjamas. Her hair has been braided into a ponytail. Mehr can be seen wearing a cute little blue dress as she is being held in the air. The sun can be seen rising in the background while grey clouds cover the Mumbai sky.

The happy picture is being loved by the people for the beautiful bond presented along with the stunning sky. In the caption for the post, Neha Dhupia has written that she wants her baby to fly. Have a look at the picture posted on Neha Dhupia’s Instagram here.

Previously, Neha Dhupia had posted adorable pictures of Mehr Dhupia Bedi, looking longingly out of the window. She can be seen holding on to the window grill with her little arms as she is busy observing and talking about all that she sees outside. Dressed in a cute colourful skirt and white top, Mehr managed to leave everyone with heart eyes in the comments section. She posted the picture along with a note from Neha Dhupia that their little girl had turned one and a half years old.

Image Courtesy: Neha Dhupia Instagram

