Angad Bedi Makes Fun Of Neha Dhupia For Her Work From Home Routine, Invites Her Wrath

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia often give out major couple goals. They often indulge in friendly banters every now and then and thus catch the attention of fans who adore them. Recently, Angad posted a video which revealed how Neha Dhupia works from home during this period. This did not go well with Neha Dhupia who hit back at Angad for his video, jovially.

Angad Bedi makes fun of Neha Dhupia

Angad posted the video on Instagram and he can be seen whispering as the video opens up. The actor addressed the fact of how people are now working from home and how it has become normal for everyone. Angad then looks back and mentions that even his wife has been working really hard these days and has opted to work from home. He then says that she has been a lot busier due to work from home and thus he wishes to show how busy she is. Bedi then pans the camera and points it towards a peacefully resting Neha Dhupia who appears to be fast asleep.

He then looks at the camera and says that she is “very busy”, thus joking about how lazy she is and is not actually working from home at all. This video post was met with a bunch of laughing emojis and positive comments on the actor’s page. Several celebrities too commented on what a hilarious video that was. Soon after, Neha Dhupia herself commented on the video and she did not seem happy. The Roadies judge wrote that she just woke up and saw the video. She asked everyone to say their final goodbyes to Angad Bedi as she joked about killing him. She also wrote that this would be the last post they see of Angad on Instagram. Angad Bedi too replied to her within an hour and confirmed that he is so dead and added a laughing emoji.

This whole banter between the couple gave a good laugh to their friends and fans who were reading the comments after seeing the post. The couple often shares several such cute moments and thus this was one of them. Fans loved the interaction right from the start and showered love on the couple.

