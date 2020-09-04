Neha Dhupia On B'wood Facing Backlash: How Can One Hate The Industry That Entertained You?

In an interview with Scroll, Bollywood actor and talk show host Neha Dhupia spoke about the incisive heatwave and the increasing hostility Bollywood is currently facing. Expressing her displeasure with the same, Neha Dhupia asked how can anyone hate an industry that entertained their parents and grandparents? More so, Neha Dhupia mentioned that one should not be toxic against any celebrity, just because they are in the films.

'It is a small group of people': Neha Dhupia

Speaking about the reason behind the ongoing anger against Bollywood, Neha Dhupia mentioned that many people are sitting at home, who cannot digest how movie stars are being fit and famous. Adding to the same, Neha mentioned that it is just a small group of people who are targeting Bollywood and not the entire nation. Neha Dhupia was recently greeted by a torrent of abuse and online hate, when the actor, in her show, slammed a contestant for slapping his girlfriend.

In the much-controversial episode, the contestant admitted to slapping his partner, when he realised that she was dating five other men besides him. The actor came out in support of the anonymous girl and mentioned that it was ‘her choice’, what she did. Soon after the episode aired, fans across social media platforms slammed Neha Dhupia for her statements made on the show. Take a look:

No Filter Neha

In 2016, Dhupia hosted the first season of the true-blue Bollywood podcast, No Filter Neha on the Indian music app Saavn. On her show, Neha interviews Bollywood celebrities, who spill lesser-known facts about their personal lives. The show received positive reviews, with over 2.3 million listeners the year it was launched.

Does Saif's 'million dollar face' get him in trouble? 🤓Would he have been the ‘butt’ of all jokes? 😆All this and lots more, as the nawab Saif Ali Khan joins me on the first episode of #NoFilterNeha Season 5 At Home Edition!

OUT NOW on @jiosaavn Co-produced by @BigGirlPvtLtd pic.twitter.com/s83ox3a8ur — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) August 28, 2020

The actor was last seen in the much-acclaimed short movie, Devi. Starring Shruti Haasan, Neha Dhupia, Mukta Barve, Neena Kulkarni and Kajol in the leading roles, Devi follows the tale of nine women, who establish an unusual sisterhood with each other after undergoing unusual circumstances in their lives. The short film is written and directed by Priyanka Banerjee.

