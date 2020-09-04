'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' To Feature Gokuldham's Ganesh Puja Celebrations

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans can expect to see some lavish Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on the show tonight. The Taarak Mehta cast will showcase dance performances by Tapu Sena, Anjali Mehta, Madhavi, and Komal in the 'rangarang karyekram' on tonight's episode. Read ahead to know more about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah update.

In tonight's episode, the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have promised their fans that they can expect to see dance performances by most of the Taarak Mehta cast. In the post uploaded on the official page of the show, fans could see a glimpse of the celebrations. In the first post, fans could see Shailesh Lodha's character lead the show.

In the next picture, fans could see Sonalika Joshi and Ambika Ranjankar's characters all dressed up in traditional Maharashtrian attire. The ladies seem to be dancing on some traditional song and are also sporting traditional headgears. The post was captioned - 'Har saal ki tarah iss saal bhi dance performances hone se nahi badli hai Gokuldham ke riwaaz mein koi bhi baat. Aap bhi dekhne jaroor aana aaj' (sic).

Many fans have commented on the post. Most fans have mentioned that they are very excited to see the performances. Take a look at the comments:

Pic Credit: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Official Instagram

Sonalika Aatmaram Bhide shows Gokuldham ke Ganpati

A Taarak Mehta cast member also took to the social media platform to showcase Ganesh Chathurthi celebrations from the show -Palak Sidhwani. Palak, who plays Sonalika Aatmaram Bhide in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, recently posted a short video of her Ganesh puja celebrations in Gokuldham. Take a look:

In the post, fans could see Palak praying to Lord Ganesha and could also see a beautiful Ganesh diety. The post was captioned - 'Ganpati Bappa Morya!@_kushah @samayshah_5 #gokuldhamkeganpati #reelsofinstagram #reelkarofeelkaro #actor #palaksindhwani' (sic)

Many fans have liked and commented on the post. Most comments mentioned 'Ganpati Bappa Moriya' with colourful emojis. Take a look at the comments:

Pic Credit: Palak Sidhwani's Instagram | Promo Pic Credit: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah official Instagram

