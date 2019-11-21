Neha Dhupia On Being Sidelined After Pregnancy: 'I Did Not Get Any Offers Post Childbirth'

Neha Dhupia is one celeb who does not believe in mincing her words. The actor has always been vocal about her personal and professional life which is one of the most endearing qualities about her. In a recent interview with an online portal, the actor spoke about several issues like facing body-shaming after giving birth to her child as well as not getting any offers after embracing motherhood. The actor also got candid about her show, No Filter Neha. Neha made a strong revelation and said that she was surprised when a female journalist commented on her postpartum weight.

Neha revealed that she stopped getting offers after becoming a mother

Neha spoke about not getting many opportunities after becoming a mother. She revealed that one cannot wait for work to come. She also said that there is a perception that gets attached once you become a mother. She also said Tumhari Sulu was the last film she did before her pregnancy and she also won an award for the same. But she added that offers stopped coming to her after she gave birth to her child. Neha went on to say that she is in talks with a web show and she is looking forward to it materialising.

Neha was trolled by a female journalist on her postpartum weight

Neha also spoke about the grave issue of body shaming after childbirth. She added that she had to face a lot of body shaming after giving birth to her child. She revealed that she became extremely conscious of her weight. She went on to speak on nasty trolls too and revealed that she was trolled by a female journalist on her postpartum weight. Neha went on to say that how it is very inhuman to trouble a new mother regarding her weight. Neha became a proud mother to her adorable daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi and also celebrated her first birthday recently. Neha along with her husband Angad Bedi visited The Golden Temple in Amritsar to ring on the first birthday of their daughter.

