Neha Dhupia Pens Down Note For Mothers, Opens Up On Coping With 'mom Guilt'

Neha Dhupia often takes to her Instagram account to speak about her experience as a mother and share her pregnancy journey. The actor penned down a note to mothers and explained how she overcomes 'mom guilt' as she must leave her children for hours together to be on set. Neha and Angad Bedi welcomed their second child into the world a month ago.

Neha Dhupia pens down note for mothers

The actor mentioned in the caption of her post that she 'took the plunge' and fought the 'mom guilt' as she spent 36 hours away from her children for only 2 hours of work. She then went on to explain how she spent most of her time travelling as she went to Chandigarh from Mumbai by plane and from Chandigarh to Kufri by car. The actor has also been open about breastfeeding and mentioned that on her journey she had to pump milk in 'parking lots, long windy roads and in the cold in the wee hours of the morning'. She mentioned that she took her mother along with her for the 'extra care' she needed and called it the 'wisest move'. She wrote, "The sitting in parking lots and expressing, doing the same on long windy roads, also in the cold in the wee hours of the morning. Yes, I did it all, and the wisest move was to take my mama @babsdhupia along for the extra care I needed. Just wanted to be in a place where I could go to work and come back to her warmth and care".

She mentioned that although it was not easy at all, it needed to be done. She continued in her caption, "None of this was easy but it had to be done, the travel, the work, the breast pump, and the hardest part going away from the kids. Would I do it again, yes … does it get easier, No…do we need to normalise it and talk about the #freedomtofeed more … 💯 percent." She concluded her note by telling all mothers out there that they are 'incredible, beautiful and loved' as she wrote, "It does not get easier … we only get stronger. I send my love n hugs to you all … ❤️" Soha Ali Khan headed to the comments section of the post and wrote, "I can still hear the pump bzzzz bzzzz bzzzzz", while Kishwer Merchant commented, "We are in this together.✌️"

Image: Instagram/@nehadhupia