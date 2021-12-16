Neha Dhupia Shares Sweet Post On Dad Pradip Dhupia's B'day; 'love You With All My Heart'

Days after attending the grand wedding of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, Neha Dhupia is celebrating her father Pradip Dhupia's birthday today. The actor shared adorable glimpses of the father-daughter duo, mentioning that "I love you with all my heart". Neha's Instagram handle is filled with sweet dedications for her close ones, including her husband Angad Bedi, both her children as well as her parents.

Neha Dhupia wishes father Pradip Dhupia on his birthday

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, December 16, the actor uploaded candid glimpses where the father-daughter duo can be seen embroiled in fun-filled moments. She also uploaded an adorable picture of her parents. For the caption, she wrote," #happybirthday pa … I love you with all my heart … not writing much here caus you are in the next room and I ll say the rest in person over pineapple cake I love you pa … soooooooo much @pdhupia." Take a look.

Neha's fans were quick enough to flock to the comments section and send across wishes to Dhupia senior. Celebrities like Soha Ali Khan, Sonu Sood, Dia Mirza, Sophie Choudry, Saba Pataudi also wished "Papa Dhupia" via the comments section. While Soha wrote,"Happy birthday to uncle", Dia mentioned, "Happy Birthday papa Dhupia."

Meanwhile, Neha has been sharing pictures of the outfits that she wore at Vicky-Katrina's wedding festivities earlier this month. For the Mehendi ceremony, she was clad in gorgeous attire with shades of green, which she amped up with matching jewellery. Uploading the pictures on Instagram, she wrote, "Nache Munde da …. Nache kudi di … It was the most fun #mehendi … moments before we coloured our palms and danced the night away to the dhol.. yes there was a shoe change halfway through." She also tagged the newlyweds in her post and wrote, "We love you with all our heart ".

She also showered love on the newlyweds by dedicating a post to them, whose caption read, "My dearest Katrina and Vicky I love you with all my heart … here’s raising a toast to the most gorgeous couple I know with the kindest hearts … here’s to love, laughter, and happily ever after."

Image: INSTAGRAM/ @NEHADHUPIA