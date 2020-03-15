Neha Dhupia's Statement On Roadies Row; Sonam Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana & Others Support

Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia on Saturday shared a long statement in response to the criticism she received in the last two weeks where she was accused of hypocrisy and fake feminism by netizens for making a comment on 'adultery' and 'violence'.

The actor in her post revealed that her 'daughter's page is nothing less than a barrage of abuses and this is not acceptable to me'. She even said that she has been "misrepresented" and decided to break silence on the controversy after being "subjected to weeks of vitriol."

Standing by her statement, Neha said, "What a man or a woman does in a relationship is their choice and moral choices are always ambiguous. But no matter what they are, they cannot lead to physical abuse. I stand by the fact that NO MATTER WHAT ... physical abuse or assault is not acceptable."

Bollywood actors like Sonam Kapoor, Richa Chadha, Tahira Kashyap, Angad Bedi, Amrita Arora, Ekta Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Roadies family, and many others came out in support of Neha Dhupia and asked her to 'stay strong.'

Dia Mirza wrote, "No woman, no man should be subjected to violence. Glad you stood up against the vitriol."

Sonam Kapoor said, "Ugh people are gross, I'm sorry about the hate Neha Dhupia no one deserves it. ESP when they are right." Richa Chadha commented, "Cowards hit women...If you call them out, their ilk hides behind the anonymity and safety of social media and threatens to hit and assault women. Neha, stay strong." Ayushmann Khurrana also wrote, 'Discuss, Debate, Don't spread Hate'.

Sophie Choudry said, 'Proud of you for making this statement @NehaDhupia .. The fact that you are being trolled for speaking up against physical abuse is absolutely insane!! No one has the right to comment on anyone’s relationship choices but physical violence is a NO under any circumstance!!"

Neha Dhupia breaks silence on 'Roadies' row: 'Unacceptable that close ones got abused'

