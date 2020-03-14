Neha Dhupia Breaks Silence On 'Roadies' Row: 'Unacceptable That Close Ones Got Abused'

Neha Dhupia broke her silence after her comment on Roadies sparked a controversy. The host of the reality show had slammed a male contestant for hitting his girlfriend, and also supported the latter over the reason that she was in a relationship with five men at the same time. Taking to Twitter, the Tumhari Sulu star stated that she ‘took a stand against violence’ and that ‘adultery was a moral choice.’

She, however, asserted that cheating was not something she stood for, but she was being ‘mispresented’ for the same.

Neha added that she has been subjected to ‘weeks of vitriol’ over her comment. She claimed one of her posts now has 56K comments and that her near and dear ones are also being flooded with abuses and harassment. The 39-year-old added that even daughter Meher’s page faced a similar situation and it was ‘unacceptable’ to her.

She concluded her post by saying that physical abuse or assault is not acceptable and that educating one about domestic violence was important. Neha also stated that at a time when violence against women was a huge problem in our country, it was important for one to stand up in case they faced abuse.

Here’s her post:

