Taapsee Pannu Stands In Agreement With Neha Dhupia's Strong Statement,slams Hateful Trolls

Neha Dhupia's hard-hitting statement about violence against women and adultery, made on social media earlier on Saturday, has made headlines all over the Internet. The Julie actor found support in Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu as she was one of the firsts to respond and add to Neha's post on Twitter. Taapsee took to her Twitter handle and reiterated Dhupia's point that 'adultery is morally wrong' and added that violence is wrong too.

Taapsee Pannu also slammed the abusive critics who had been harassing actor Dhupia and her family with their comments and messages. Neha Dhupia had stated in her post that her comment on the reality adventure show Roadies Revolution was being misrepresented and thus, blown out of proportion by some. Taapsee called them out and reminded them that they are not on the right side of the moral compass that they claim to be torchbearers of.

Have a look at Taapsee Pannu's reaction:

For all the ppl writing abusive and harassing messages to you and your family should know, they aren’t on the right side of the moral compass they r acting to be the torch bearers of. Adultery is wrong morally n so is violence. One can’t be the response to the other. https://t.co/L9f8JLJB2m — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) March 14, 2020

For those unaware, Neha Dhupia, who is the host of the popular show Roadies, had recently slammed a male contestant for hitting his girlfriend. The actor also claimed that it was the girl's choice to date five men, if she wishes to, and that the man had no right to slap her. This statement sparked controversy as netizens called her out using 'fake feminist' and such labels for her.

On Saturday, Neha Dhupia broke her silence on the many 'weeks of vitriol' that she has had to endure as a result of her stance at the Roadies show. She posted a long note where she expressed herself by giving her opinion that adultery is a moral choice and that her concern in the matter had only been women's safety. She revealed the harassment that her family, friends, and co-workers have been subjected to, after the Roadies episode hit the internet.

Take a look at Neha Dhupia's post:

