Neha Kakkar Knows How To Flaunt Crop-tops Like A Diva; Pics Inside

Neha Kakkar is a successful singer of the modern generation in Bollywood. Neha Kakkar initiated her singing career as a competitor in the second season of Indian Idol in 2006. As times passed, Neha Kakkar has come a long way and achieved success and went on to become the judge of the same show’s 10th and 11th season.

Along with singing, Neha Kakkar is also appreciated and loved for her impeccable fashion sense. She loves to wear quirky outfits and style herself with the trendiest fashion which inspires many. Her outfit choices are just perfect and hence she manages to carve a niche in the hearts of masses with her impressive fashion sense. It has been observed that Neha Kakkar loves to wear crop tops and pair with different styles of outfits. Here are some of her crop top outfits that look stunning on Neha Kakkar and will surely inspire you.

Neha Kakkar stuns in these crop tops, see pictures here

Off-Shoulder crop tops-

Pink off-shoulder crop top combined with her stylish black bell-bottom pants.

Image courtesy: @nehakakkar

Neha Kakkar in this bright and fresh red crop top outfit looks stunning. She ended her with a diamond neck-piece.

Image courtesy: @nehakakkar

This simple and stylish yellow crop top with blue jeans of Neha Kakkar is looking awesome.

Image courtesy: @nehakakkar

Neha Kakkar in this floral crop top and palazzo with an added mesh of black colour in the bottom looks stunning.

Image courtesy: @nehakakkar

This fresh look of Neha Kakkar in this white off-shoulder crop top looks amazing.

Image courtesy: @nehakakkar

Sleeves-less crop tops-

Neha Kakkar looks awesome in this red crop top and open hair look.

Image courtesy: @nehakakkar

Sleeveless multi-colour crop top with white woollen overall looks beautiful.

Image courtesy: @nehakakkar

Neha stuns in this black crop top and pant set along with cream colour bellies.

Image courtesy: @nehakakkar

