Neha Kakkar Gave Her Fans Major Outfit Goals With Her Choice Of Sarees

Neha Kakkar was a competitor in the second season of Indian Idol in 2006. She later went on to become the judge of the show for its 10th and 11th season. The singer is often admired for her quirky outfit styling and fans often take cues from her outfit choices.

Judging by her social media, it is evident that she loves styling herself and proves to be an inspiration for fashion prompts. Here are a few times the singer chose to fashion sarees and totally won hearts.

Times Neha Kakkar slayed in a saree and won hearts

For one of the Indian Idol episodes, Kakkar chose to wear a pink coloured saree. With a satin texture, the saree had a wide black sequinned border with a ruffle styling towards the end. Choosing to wear a lacy black blouse with it. The blouse had an off-shoulder fit. With her hair open and minimal makeup, the singer accessorised the outfit with a statement ring.

The singer dressed up in a saree for one of her friend's weddings. She wore a white printed saree and paired it up with a halter neck blouse with knot closure. She left her hair open with braid styling on the top and completed the look with floral jewellery.

For another one of her Indian Idol episodes, the singer fashioned a lavender indo-western saree. She paired the saree with a sleeveless V-neck blouse and topped it with a wide waist belt. Leaving her hair open, she accessorised the look with a silver statement ring and a pair of long silver earrings.

