Did Neha Kakkar Take A Dig At Ex-BF Himansh Kohli With Her Cryptic Post?

Neha Kakkar has been grabbing the headlines with her relationship rumours with singer Aditya Narayan. Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan have been part of Indian Idol 11 together. While Neha is part of the judgement panel, Aditya hosts the show. In the recent past, Neha Kakkar was in a relationship with Bollywood actor Himanshi Kohli. However, soon the duo parted ways. Seems like Neha Kakkar doesn’t seem to spare her ex-boyfriend.

Recently, Neha Kakkar put up an Instagram post. The actor shared a cute video of herself playing with a kid. The interesting thing about her post was her caption.

Neha Kakkar’s caption was more like a warning message. The actor wrote that by the grace of God, she has everything she wished and desired for. She added that she is happy to live the life she has and this is because of good deeds and good karma.

The actor then wrote that all those people who say bad about her are nothing but fake and jealous. Furthermore, she mentioned that those people who are using her fame to appear in news and that they should probably try to get famous with their own work instead of defaming her. She wrapped up her caption with a warning to stay away from her and her name.

Neha Kakkar post on Instagram

In the recent past, Himansh Kohli talked about their breakup in an interview. The actor spoke about the phase after their break up when Kohli was trolled and also bashed everyone who called him a cheater. The actor also exclaimed that nobody tried to know his side of the story and simply called him a villain.

Image Courtesy: Neha Kakkar Instagram

