'Neha Kakkar Ma'am Lent Me Money To Travel To Mumbai', Indian Idol Winner Sunny Reveals

The singing reality show, Indian idol season 11 has come to an end and recently announced its winner. Sunny Hindustani emerged as the winner for this year’s season and was interviewed by a leading media portal where he revealed rather interesting details about his journey throughout the show. Raed on to know more.

Read | Indian Idol 11 Winner Sunny Hindustani's Reaction To His Win Leaves Fans Teary-eyed

Neha Kakkar helped me in times of difficulty- Sunny Hindustani

In an interview with a leading media portal, Sunny Hindustani revealed how happy he was on bagging the title of the winner of season 11. He mentioned in the interview that he was thankful to all the fans and judges for their love, support and guidance. He specially thanked judge and singer Neha Kakkar for going out of her way to help him out in time of need.

Sunny Hindustani revealed that Neha Kakkar had lent him money which helped him to travel all the way to Mumbai. He further said that it had been a very tough journey for him and that he has struggled a lot. He also thanked Himesh Reshammiya for giving him a bread to sing in one of his films.

Read | Sunny Hindustani Opens About The Surname That Indian Idol 11 Gave Him

Sunny's lucky charm is a harmonium

Sunny also showed a lot of gratitude towards music composer duo Ajay-Atul. He told the media portal that they had gifted him a harmonium and how special it was for him. Sunny regards that harmonium as a lucky charm for himself.

Other contestants who made it to the show's finale

Sunny Hindustani was one of the most popular contestants and he belonged to Bhatinda. Along with the coveted trophy and winner’s title, he received a cash prize of Rs. 25 Lakhs, a car and a contract with T-series. Rohit Raut became the first runner up among the other three finalists who were Ankona Mukherjee, Adriz Ghosh and Ridham Kalyan.

Read | Sunny Hindustani: What Is The Real Name Of 'Indian Idol 11' Winner?

Read | Sunny Hindustani: From Shoe-polisher To Indian Idol Winner, Here's The Singer's Net Worth

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.