Neha Kakkar, Salim Merchant And Armaan Malik Are All Set For TikTok’s ‘Sofa’ Gig

In what can be touted as a truly commendable campaign, some well-known singers and composers of Bollywood are entertaining music lovers from their home amidst the ongoing coronavirus in India. The entire initiative was started by TikTok which started the TikTok Sofa Concert which was a part of its #GharBaithoIndia campaign. Artistes like Neha Kakkar, Salim Merchant and Armaan Malik will be a part of this initiative.

Neha Kakkar will be performing in some of her latest hits like 'Garmi' and 'Yaad Piya Ki Ane Lagi'. Neha Kakkar also spoke about the entire campaign to an esteemed publication. Neha Kakkar said that at a time like this, along with staying home, it is also important to maintain positivity and keeping oneself engaged.

Neha Kakkar spoke about the live concert

Neha Kakkar also revealed that during this phase, she will be using TikTok to interact with her fans and keep them entertained with her songs. Neha Kakkar also added that one has to keep calm during this phase. Along with Neha Kakkar, Armaan Malik will also be a part of the live concert wherein he will be performing in his first English single Control along with other hits like Bol Do Na Zara and Main Hoon Hero Tera.

Armaan Malik revealed about the live concert initiative

Armaan Malik also spoke about the entire initiative and said that he finds solace in music at this time of social distancing. Armaan Malik also revealed that he is spending his time to create new music every day. Armaan Malik also said that through this live concert, he is looking forward to spreading fun and positivity.

Apart from Neha Kakkar, Armaan Malik and Salim Merchant, many other artistes will also be a part of this live concert. Some of them are Arjun Kanungo, Dhvani Bhanushali, Shirley Sethia, Jonita Gandhi, Darshan Raval and Yo Yo Honey Singh. The campaign reportedly started on March 28, 2020, and will end on April 6, 2020.

