Neha Kakkar To Hold Online Live Performance, Says 'Would Be Singing Fans' Favourites'

The celebrity fraternity while abiding by the rules of the coronavirus lockdown, is making sure that they keep their fans entertained by their social media presence. From flaunting their cooking skills on social media to entertaining them with live sessions, Bollywood celebrities are quite actively connecting with their fans. Recently, singer Neha Kakkar announced on her Instagram that she would be having a live session where she would sing her fans’ favourites.

Neha Kakkar on March 1, 2020, shared a video where she made an announcement of her YouTube live session. In the video, she started by playing her song Jinke Liye and then urged people who are always active on YouTube to stay tuned for a live session. She informed her fans that she would be coming live on March 1, 2020, at 8:30 PM. The singer also said that her fans shouldn’t consider this a prank on April Fool’s Day.

Talking about her live session, Neha Kakkar mentioned that she would be singing all the songs that would be requested by her fans in comments. In the video, Neha Kakkar looked gorgeous as she carried an ethnic look in light pink kurta complemented with a bindi. Neha Kakkar captioned the post as, " #StayHome and Sing Along #WithMe on My Youtube Channel 🥰 Coming Live for the very first time on #Youtube #Tonight at 8:30 pm. and I’m Super Excited to Sing The Songs You Request 🎶 and Chitchat 😃".

Neha Kakkar's new song Jinke Liye launched on March 30, 2020. The song is voiced by Neha Kakkar ft Jaani and features herself in the music video. The lyrics of the song revolves around a couple, one of them being unfaithful towards the other and this leads to a lot of mess in their relationship. In Neha Kakkar's part, things get hard for her, as seen in the video, and she decides that she is done with this and does not want to feel any more pain due to her failed relationship. In the end, fans see that she jumps from a roof and the story ends. Jinke Liye has garnered more than 15M views on YouTube.

