Neha Kakkar Turns Fashion Designer For Hubby Rohanpreet, Family On 2nd Wedding Anniversary

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh surprised their fans by tying the knot in 2020. The couple had an intimate wedding ceremony which was attended by their close friends and family members. As the two completed two years as a married couple, they celebrated with their family and wore matching outfits designed by the Saki Saki singer.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh celebrated their wedding anniversary on Sunday, October 23, 2022, and doubled their happiness by joining their families for Diwali on Monday. Kakkar shared glimpses of their celebration in which they shared smiles with their family members who twinned with them in white ethnic outfits.

While all the male members, including Rohanpreet Singh and Tony Kakkar, wore white kurtas and pyjama, all the ladies donned white lehengas with green dupattas. Sharing the photos, the Kala Chashma singer revealed that she herself designed the outfits. She wrote, "Hum sath sath hain!! All the Outfits that you see here are Designed by your Nehu."

Tony Kakkar reacted to the pictures and lauded his talented sister. He wrote, "Thank you Nehu for the outfit. Your talent is beyond words." On the other hand, Rohanpreet Singh penned, "Blessed!!" and added a red heart emoji.

Inside Neha and Rohanpreet's 2nd anniversary party

The couple also shared some mushy pictures from their anniversary celebration. Sharing the photos, they wrote, "Yeaiiiiiiii Happy 2nd Anniversary to Us and Happy Diwali to You all!!!! Shukar." The couple further dropped a clip from their party in which they sent Diwali wishes to their fans. The caption read, "About last night!! Our 2nd Anniversary Celebration. Rohu and Nehu’s Look: Designed and Styled by Nehu."

