Dhanashree Calls Neha Kakkar's 'O Sajna' 'even Better' Than Falguni Pathak's 1999 Hit Song

Popular singer Neha Kakkar has been facing backlash over her new song, O Sajna, which comes as the recreation of Falguni Pathak's hit 90s track Maine Payal Hai Chhankai. While a section of the audience is grooving to the number, another section expressed disappointment over the song's new version. Amid controversy, dancers cum choreographers, Dhanashree Verma and Priyank Sharma hailed the song, stating that the La La La crooner made the song 'even better'. It is pertinent to note that the music video also features Priyank and Dhanashree.

Dhanashree Verma says Neha Kakkar's O Sajna is 'even better'

In a conversation with the Mid Day, Verma talked about her love for Falguni Pathak's Maine Payal Hai Chhankai. She further added that she was confident that the song would be loved if it was recreated. The choreographer noted,

"When we got to know that it’s happening, we were really excited. We know this song is loved and will be further loved if it was recreated. The composers – Neha, Tanishk Bagchi and Jaani have made it even better. They have actually justified what they wanted to do. I am very happy."

Not only did Dhanashree speak about it, but Priyank Sharma also praised Neha Kakkar's recreated version, O Sajna. He called the song 'iconic', stating that it has been made into something 'commendable'. He asserted, "They have justified the iconic-ness of the previous one. I was very excited to know how it will happen. Also, the team was such a beautiful one that we had a lot of fun."

He further added, "All of us, dancers and choreographers have been inspired by Bosco sir and to be able to work with him was like ticking off something big from the checklist. It was actually a pleasure to be a part of O Sajna."

After O Sajna was released by the makers, Falguni Pathak expressed disappointment and told Pinkvilla, "I wish I could (take the legal route) but the rights are not with me." Reacting to this, Neha took to her Instagram handle and gave a befitting reply. She wrote, "Very few people in the world get what I have received in life. That too at such a young age. Today I just wanna Thank God and Each one of You for giving me what I have today. Thank you!! I am the Most Blessed child of God. Thank you again! Wishing you all a lifetime of Happiness."

Image: Instagram/@nehakakkar/@dhanashree9