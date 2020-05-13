Neha Kakkar Or Surbhi Jyoti: Who Wore The Black Floral Top And Denim Better?

Neha Kakkar is one of the finest singers of the modern generation. Along with singing Neha Kakkar is also admired for her impeccable fashion sense and style. She loves to wear quirky outfits and style herself with the trendiest fashion which inspires us. Neha Kakkar's outfit choices are just perfect and hence she manages to carve a niche in the hearts of masses with her impressive fashion sense.

Another diva, Surbhi Jyoti, too manages to garner fan's attention with her quirky fashion on social media. The popular Hindi TV actress has been making news with her fashion sense and beauty posts on Instagram. When it comes to style, Surbhi Jyoti has tried and tested most of the current trends.

Both these famous personalities were spotted flaunting their summer outfits in a kind of similar style on their Instagram pages. Neha Kakkar and Surbhi Jyoti styled these floral tops outfits from their summer collection which has the same sleeves pattern. Let’s see which fashionista rocked the outfit in their best stylish ways.

Neha Kakkar and Surbhi Jyoti styled a same floral print top and statement sleeves outfit-

Neha Kakkar

Neha Kakkar, the popular singer who is recently basking in the success of her song Jinke Liye is often seen donning floral printed outfits. As much as she mentions on her Instagram page about her love for travelling, her love for opting floral designs is no less. Here again in this picture she is donning a floral printed crop top with statement sleeves. This summer-perfect outfit is paired with high-waist loose bottom jeans. Neha Kakkar ended the look with the pretty sleek medium-length hairstyle.

Surbhi Jyoti

Surbhi Jyoti, the beautiful and cute TV personality can be seen flaunting a very beautiful floral printed top in the below picture. In this casual look pictures, Surbhi Jyoti looks really happy. She is wearing a floral printed black top and jeans with her hair set loose. The floral top is a crop top and has long statement sleeves which she paired with minimal makeup. She ended the simple and elegant look with her red striped sandals.

