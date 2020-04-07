Neha Kakkar, Rashmika Mandanna And Others Who Have A Penchant For Floral Designs

Floral prints and summers are considered to go hand in hand. Floral designs can never go out of fashion and celebs have been keeping the trend of sporting floral designs. Be it Neka Kakkar or Rashmika Mandanna, celebs never fail to impress the audience with their sartorial choices. The floral designed outfits that the celebs wear definitely make heads turn with their stunning looks. Here are some of the best looks of celebs in floral designs.

Neha Kakkar, Rashmika Mandanna and other celebs in floral designs

Neha Kakkar who is currently basking in the success of her song Jinke Liye is often seen sporting floral printed outfits. As much as she mentions on her Instagram page about her love for travelling, her love for opting floral designs is no less. Here she can be donning a thing slit flowy floral printed dress that is perfect for the upcoming summer.

Kannada star Rashmika Mandanna is currently ruling the Telugu cinema with the monstrous success of Sarileru Neekevvaru. The actor, who turned 24 recently, is a true blue fashionista. She can be seen donning a floral printed cute dress and lacy block heels.

Disha Patani seems to be making the most of her time during the COVID-19 lockdown. She recently took it to her Instagram page and shared a picture wherein she opted for a simple floral dress with frilled sleeves and hem. The criss-cross back detailed dress is something that caught the attention of the fans.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently making headlines with her debut on Instagram. Her every post seems to create some buzz in the industry and not only that, but her outfits are also often the talk of the town. Here she can be seen in a very unique look. She opted for a fuss-free floral printed dress.

