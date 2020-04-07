The Debate
Neha Kakkar, Rashmika Mandanna And Others Who Have A Penchant For Floral Designs

Bollywood News

Neha Kakkar and Rashmika Mandanna are widely noted for their unique fashion sense. Read on to know more about celebs who flaunted floral outfits.

Written By Shraddha Chaugale | Mumbai | Updated On:
neha kakkar

Floral prints and summers are considered to go hand in hand. Floral designs can never go out of fashion and celebs have been keeping the trend of sporting floral designs. Be it Neka Kakkar or Rashmika Mandanna, celebs never fail to impress the audience with their sartorial choices. The floral designed outfits that the celebs wear definitely make heads turn with their stunning looks. Here are some of the best looks of celebs in floral designs. 

Neha Kakkar, Rashmika Mandanna and other celebs in floral designs

Neha Kakkar who is currently basking in the success of her song Jinke Liye is often seen sporting floral printed outfits. As much as she mentions on her Instagram page about her love for travelling, her love for opting floral designs is no less. Here she can be donning a thing slit flowy floral printed dress that is perfect for the upcoming summer.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neha Kakkar (@nehakakkar) on

ALSO READ | Rashmika Mandanna To Open Her Own Production House; Here's A Look At Her Net Worth

Kannada star Rashmika Mandanna is currently ruling the Telugu cinema with the monstrous success of Sarileru Neekevvaru. The actor, who turned 24 recently, is a true blue fashionista. She can be seen donning a floral printed cute dress and lacy block heels. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna) on

ALSO READ | Rashmika Mandanna To Start Own Production House Soon? Know Details

Disha Patani seems to be making the most of her time during the COVID-19 lockdown. She recently took it to her Instagram page and shared a picture wherein she opted for a simple floral dress with frilled sleeves and hem. The criss-cross back detailed dress is something that caught the attention of the fans.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

ALSO READ | Rashmika Mandanna's Trendy Hairstyles To Take Cues From; Check Out The Pictures Here

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently making headlines with her debut on Instagram. Her every post seems to create some buzz in the industry and not only that, but her outfits are also often the talk of the town. Here she can be seen in a very unique look. She opted for a fuss-free floral printed dress.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on

ALSO READ | Rashmika Mandanna's Online Looks To Inspire You For A Stylish Christmas

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
