Neha Kakkar Gave Her Voice To THESE Songs Starring Alia Bhatt

Neha Kakkar is one of the finest singers in Bollywood today. Neha Kakkar has come a long way from being a contestant in Indian Idol in 2006 to become the judge of the same show’s 10th and 11th season. The diva has given her vocals for most of the songs of leading ladies in Bollywood. Below, we have compiled a list of songs sung by the singing sensation that have been picturised on Alia Bhatt-

Also read | Neha Kakkar & Tony Kakkar's 'Bheegi Bheegi' Will Make You Long For The Rains

Neha Kakkar crooned these songs for Alia Bhatt

The Hook Up Song

The Hook Up Song is from the film Student of the Year 2. The music composers of this song are Vishal and Shekhar. The artists who gave their voices to this Hook Up Song were Neha Kakkar & Shekhar Ravjiani. The song stars Alia Bhatt and Tiger Shroff in the song. The Hook Up Song was produced by Abhijit Nalani and penned by Kumaar. Watch this number one dancing number in which Alia Bhatt is flaunting her splendid dance moves.

Also read | Neha Kakkar Shares Heart-touching Video For Her Mom On Mother's Day 2020

Kar Gayi Chull

The song is a popular house party anthem. Kar Gayi Chull features the gorgeous Alia Bhatt and the brilliant Sidharth Malhotra from the Bollywood film, Kapoor & Sons. The song is composed by Badshah, recreated by Amaal Mallik, penned by Badshah and Kumaar. The party song was sung in the widely loved voices of Badshah, Fazilpuria, Sukriti Kakar, and Neha Kakkar.

Also read | Neha Kakkar & Tanishk Bagchi's Greatest Hits To Add To Your Playlist, See List

Badri Ki Dulhania

The title song of the film Badri Ki Dulhania is an amazing dance number and a hit party and wedding song. This Bollywood song Badri Ki Dulhania (Title Song) from the Hindi movie "Badrinath Ki Dulhania" stars Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. The hit title song is sung by Dev Negi, Neha Kakkar, Monali Thakur, and Ikka. The Composer of the song is Tanishk Bagchi and the lyrics are penned by Shabbir Ahmed.

Also read | Neha Kakkar’s Mashups On T-Series’ MixTape That You Should Add To Your Playlist

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.