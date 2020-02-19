Neha Sharma Looks Cute As A Button In These Peach And Pink Outfits

Neha Sharma is a popular model and actor. The star is very active on social media and keeps her fans updated about her style and upcoming projects. The actor's Instagram feed is filled with her flaunting cutesy pink and peach outfits. These outfits are perfect for all your weekend outings and other important events. Have a look at them.

Neha Sharma's looks in pink & peach outfits

Neha Sharma is seen wearing a long ruffle peach colour gown. She has opted for a neat look with all her hair tied up with just some fringes. Along with the outfit, she has worn a silver ring, earring, and bracelet. She captioned the picture saying "Shine like the whole universe is yours, Hello June!"

In the below picture, Neha Sharma is seen wearing a pink ruffle line, tube dress. The dress has a deep 'v neck'. She looks stunning with her natural makeup. She paired her dress with white heels. Have a look at her outfit below-

Here, Neha is wearing a light pink bralette, light pink pants, and a long jacket. She is looking amazing with her hairdo and the overall makeup. Have a look:

She is wearing a cute tube top, with off-shoulder puff sleeves. She has a pink blush on her cheeks and a perfect hairdo. Have a look:

