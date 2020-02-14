Neha Sharma And Sister Aisha's Loving Bond Evident In These Pictures

Bollywood actor Neha Sharma, who was last seen in the Ajay Devgn starrer historic drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, has impressed the fans with her acting. The actress is very active on social media and is often seen posting pictures on her social media accounts. She is often seen posting pictures of herself with her sister Aisha Sharma. Check out some of the best pictures of the Sharma sisters here.

Neha Sharma’s photos with sister Aisha Sharma

Right from showing up at public events to working out, the sibling duo is always seen together. In the first picture, both Aisha and Neha are seen wearing a shade of pink and posing of the lens. In another picture, the duo is seen working out in the gym. Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma look amazing as they take a selfie in the gym.

Neha Sharma wore a red coloured glamorous outfit with a high thigh slit, while Aisha Sharma chose a black floral dress with red flowers. In another picture, the duo was seen twinning in matching black tops. While Neha paired the look with a white coloured mini skirt and a pair of black knee-length boots, Aisha wore a light blue coloured ripped jeans with a pair of dark coloured kicks.

Neha Sharma posted a picture with her sister Aisha and mentioned that the two were enjoying the sunset. While Neha sat on a bench, Aisha is seen hugging her sister from behind. In another picture, the siblings are seen looking glamorous as they pose for the lens. Aisha Sharma wore an all-black attire, while Neha wore a black netted shirt over a pair of red coloured baggy pants.

