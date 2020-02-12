Neha Sharma's Films That You Can Now Watch On Netflix; See List

Neha Sharma is one of the most promising upcoming Bollywood actors. She impressed the audience with her last performance in the historic drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Apart from being an actor, she is also a trained dancer. Neha Sharma is a trained in Kathak, Street Hip Hop and other forms. She has also starred in a Sino-Indian film titled Xuan Zang in 2016, which was China's official entry in the Oscar Awards that year.

Much to her fan’s pleasure, quite a few of the actor’s movies have been released on Netflix. Check out some of the movies that are available on Netflix.

Solo (Tamil)

Neha Sharma starred alongside South Indian superstar Dulquer Salmaan in the Tamil film Solo. The story of the movie revolves around four different lives, which revolve around four different elements of Fire, water, wind and earth. The movie is directed by Bejoy Nambiar and it also stars Dhansika, Sai Tamhankar amongst others in pivotal roles. The movie was released on October 5, 2017, and is an action, thriller and drama film.

Mubarakan

Mubarakan is the chaotic story of marriage of twin brothers who have different choices, despite being similar looking. The movie stars Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz, Athiya Shetty as well as Neha Sharma in pivotal roles. The movie is directed by Anees Bazmee. Mubarakan released on July 28, 2017, and is a romantic comedy film.

Yamla Pagla Deewana 2

Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 is an entertaining film starring the Deol trio, Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol and Dharmendra. The movie also stars Neha Sharma along with Kristina Akheeva amongst pivotal roles. The movie is directed by Sangeeth Sivan, while Dharmendra, Sunny Del and Vijay Dhanoya have co-produced the film. Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 released on June 7, 2013, and is an action and comedy film.

