Actor Neha Sharma who swayed the hearts of many with her stupendous acting and performance is looking forward to the release of her upcoming quirky horror comedy film Aafat-E-Ishq. The actor has the sparkle of a newbie despite a smashing debut down South and a string of Bollywood films in the last decade. Neha who has worked with late actor Siddharth Shukla in a music video, Dilko Karaar Aaya recently in an exclusive chat with RepublicWorld narrated her experience of working with him. She even shared some of the fond memories of the late actor that she cherishes even today.



Dil Ko Karaar Aaya had received immense love and appreciation from the fans that showed the two dwelling in love. The song that was shot in picturesque locations, left the fans crooning to it even months after it was released. After the tragic demise of the actor, Neha says she feels emotional even today whenever that song plays around her.

Neha Sharma on working with Sidharth Shukla

When the news of Sidharth's demise broke out, Neha says she thought it was a "bad joke."

“I was on a flight and my phone was switched off for two hours. When I turned it on, I had a couple of messages from people and when I read them, I took it as a bad joke because one cannot easily accept such news. Sidharth was someone who was into fitness. It wasn’t making any sense to me, so I considered them as rumours which usually surface in this industry.”

Adding to it, she said, later when she found out about it, it left her heartbroken. “I know a couple of people who loved him madly and are huge fans of Sidharth. I can just pray for them to get better and be able to accept his absence. It is never easy to lose someone. It was a terrible thing that happened.”

However, the actress has lots of memories for the late actor's fans and called working with him "a real pleasure."

Reminiscing some fond memories on the sets of the song, the Tum Bin actor said, “I remember shooting the whole song during the COVID pandemic and we were all scared and confused, but Sid was lovely and so easy. He was mostly seen cracking jokes, smiling in between the shots despite having hectic days. We were supposed to finish the shoot in one and a half days because of COVID and despite the hectic working hours, Sid never complained of working.

Sid was skeptical of the song at first whether it would work or not and he asked me about the same. He was like ‘did you hear it? What do you feel? And I was like it will be a smashing hit,'” added the 33-year old actor.

About 'Aafat-e-Ishq'

Meanwhile, her upcoming film Aafat-e-Ishq is set in the small-town of India. It will follow the story of a young woman finding herself in the middle of a mysterious murder. The film is directed by Indrajit Nattoji who previously helmed Kay Kay Menon starrer Aagey Se Right. Neha, expressing her excitement of working in this unique script, tells us that she had undergone rigorous training for the character -- Lallo.

“It a very rare thing to find a character that would resonate with all. The film is a pure art which is made with the collective efforts of the director and the entire team whose hard work I am sure will pay off. Also, I remember getting that dialect to my character to make it more quirky which I think will be the highlight of it.”

Aafat-e-Ishq will premiere on Zee 5 on October 29 and it stars Deepak Dobriyal, Garima Jain, amongst other actors.

IMAGE: Instagram- @nehasharmaofficial/ @realsidharthshukla