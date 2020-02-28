Neha Sharma's Scenes From 'Yamla Pagla Deewana 2' Will Win Your Hearts

Actress Neha Sharma made her onscreen debut with the Telugu film Chirutha in 2007. She made her Bollywood debut with Crook: Its Good To Be Bad in 2010. She has been a part of multiple films throughout her career including Tum Bin 2, Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, Solo, Mubarakan, Kya Super Kool Hai Hum and more.

She was also a part of Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 alongside Bobby Deol, Dharmendra, and Sunny Deal. Neha Sharma essayed the character of Suman Khanna in the film. In the movie, Neha's character Suman falls in love with Gajodhar played by Bobby Deol, and a marriage is arranged in England. Here are a few scenes of the actor from the film that will make audience roll in the aisles.

Neha Sharma's scenes from Yamla Pagla Deewana 2

Both Bobby Deol and Neha Sharma are shown to be die-hard Salman Khan fans in the film. During one of the scenes in Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, Bobby Deol has a Salman Khan cutout in his hand. Just then Sharma comes there and asks him for the cutout. Neha Sharma is seen cutely dressed in a black and white striped sleeves top and a short black skirt. The duo is then seen fighting for the cutout and arguing over who will take it home.

In another scene, Neha and Kristeena Akheeva are seen talking to Dharmendra and Bobby. While Neha stands behind Kristina, a confused and baffled Kristina asks Dharmendra if Sunny Deol is their brother. Dharmendra replies that he does not know how to explain it.

In another scene from Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 featuring Neha Sharma and Bobby Deol, the latter is seen imitating Chulbul Pandey's signature style of flipping his sunglasses and putting it on the backside of his shirt. Neha, being a Salman Khan fan, is highly impressed as she watches him do it with amazement.

