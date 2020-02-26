Neha Sharma's Stunning Pictures From Glam Photo Shoots That Make A Statement

Neha Sharma made her Bollywood acting debut in 2010 with the film Crook and gained limelight for her role in the comedy flick Kya Super Kool Hai Hum too. Neha is known to have her amazingly chic sense of style. The actor often shells out major fashion goals for her fans who approve of her various looks with likes and comments. Let's take a look at Neha Sharma's best photoshoot outfits.

Neha Sharma's #SundayFunday shoot

In this photoshoot, Neha Sharma looks stunning as she poses in a cream co-ord set designed by A Humming Way. Neha donned her co-ord set with a simple jacket and let her hair down. She paired her outfit with heels to complete her look. Neha Sharma's look was styled by Leepakshi Ellawadi and clicked by photographer Shivam Gupta.

Here, in this post, Neha Sharma posed in a chic grey jogger with a frill design waist. The pants were sported with a one-sleeve crop blouse. For glam, the Tanhaji actor opted for dark nude makeup.

All Black Shoot

Yet in another #ThrowbackSunday shoot, Neha Sharma dazzled in a black dress. The dress had a deep neckline and off-shoulder sleeves. In another picture, she was seen posing in a black leather jacket with dark red lips.

Traditional and Ethnic shoot

During the Diwali festive shoot, Neha Sharma went for two different ethnic outfits. In the first picture, she was dressed in a cream floral dress, donned with blue netted dupatta. The look was accessorised with heavy design jewellery.

In the second festive look, Neha Sharma looked glamourous as she posed in a pink lehenga choli. The dress was designed with a saree material, which gave her outfit a royal look. She opted for heavy jewellery and nude makeup.

