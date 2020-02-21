Neha Sharma's Summer Wardrobe To Take Inspiration From; See Pictures

Bollywood actor Neha Sharma who was last seen in the Ajay Devgn starrer historic drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has impressed fans not only with her acting skills, but also her fashion sense. The actor is very active on social media and often shares photos of her fashion outings. The season of summer is just around the corner. Here are some of the best summer looks sported by the actor.

Neha Sharma's photos

Neha Sharma’s red polka dots mini dress is the perfect summer outfit. She paired the outfit with a pair of white sneakers that looked amazing on her. She kept her makeup to a minimum and left her hair open for the lens.

Neha Sharma redefined glamour in a simple nude coloured turtle neck and a leather mini skirt. She wore a pair of hoop earrings to complete the look. She wore dramatic eye makeup and left her hair open.

Neha Sharma is a vision to behold in a baby pink coloured pantsuit. The pantsuit has a yellow and green coloured floral design on it. She wore a black coloured tube top inside the outfit and wore a pair of dark coloured heels. The floral print makes her look summer-ready in the picture.

Neha Sharma wore denim overall, over a monochrome coloured top. She had her hair pulled up as she poses for the lens in a goofy way. Netizens claimed that Neha looked cute in the picture.

Neha Sharma made heads turn in a red coloured deep v neck top. She paired it with a pair of dark coloured pants and accessorised it with a golden coloured necklace. Neha Sharma wore minimum makeup looked sun-kissed in the picture.

