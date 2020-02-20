Neha Sharma’s Casual Looks To Take Inspiration From; See Pictures

Bollywood actor Neha Sharma who was last seen in the Ajay Devgn starrer historic drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has impressed fans not only with her acting skills, but also her fashion sense. The actor is very active on social media and often shares photos of her fashion outings. Check out some of the best casual looks sported by the actor.

Neha Sharma’s photos

Neha Sharma is a vision to behold in a white one-shoulder top. The actor paired the crop top with a grey coloured trendy sweat pants. Neha Sharma left her hair open in soft waves as she posed for the lens.

Neha Sharma wore a black coloured mini-dress with a belt design on it. The actor showed off her toned physique in the picture. She left her hair open in waves.

Neha Sharma made heads turn as she wore a knotted light coloured top over a pair of light coloured ripped bell-bottom jeans. The actor gave her fans some summer vibes as she tied her shirt in a tight knot and barred her toned midriff. She wore minimum makeup and left her hair open for the picture.

Neha Sharma wore a matching pair of floral crop top and trousers. The white coloured outfit had a red and green floral design on it. She also accessorised the look with a brown coloured bag.

Netizens went gaga over Neha Sharma’s casual look. She looked chic in a black coloured top and a pair of blue boyfriend jeans. Neha accessorised the look with a few golden coloured necklaces and a similar coloured bracelet. She wore a pair of white contrasting sneakers to complement the look.

