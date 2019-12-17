Neha Sharma Looks Sultry As She Poses In A Crisp White Revealing Shirt

Bollywood actor Neha Sharma who was last seen in the Malayalam and Tamil film Solo has impressed the fans with her acting. Apart from being a well-known actor, she is also known for her fashion looks and her Instagram presence. The actress is very active on social media and is often seen posting pictures on her social media accounts. She recently took to her Instagram account and posted a picture of herself near the beach. Check out the poster here.

ALSO READ: Neha Sharma: The Youngistaan Actor's On-point Fashion Statements

See Neha Sharma’s picture

ALSO READ: Jennifer Winget's Five Sultry Looks From 2019 That Amazed Her Fans

In the picture, Neha is seen wearing a casual white shirt over a cream coloured swimwear. She accessorised the look with a simple gold necklace. Neha kept her makeup to a minimum and left her hair open. Neha Sharma’s fans showered the picture with love and wrote about how adorable she looked. Many mentioned that Neha is one of their favourite actors and that they look up to her fashion advice. Neha Sharma’s fans also posted heart as well fire emojis on her latest picture.

Fan reactions

ALSO READ: Ileana D'Cruz Goes 'dayum Girl' As Nargis Fakhri Shares Sultry Throwback Pic In Bikini

Aw🥰 she 👌look 🦢Gorgeous 🧚‍♀️Neha❤ ji💐 loving it😍 — 🎂HBD TANII🎂 & ☆KAMAL☆ ♡GK♡ (@Kamalpr55283835) December 17, 2019

Neha Sharma has done many films in Bollywood as well as in the South Indian film industry. She has been a part of many well-known Bollywood like Mubarakan (2017), Tum Bin 2 (2016), Youngistaan (2014), Pagla Deewana 2 (2013), Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum (2012), Yamla and Crook: It’s good to be bad (2010). She has hence acted opposite some of the biggest names in Bollywood like the Deols as well as Riteish Deshmukh, amongst others.

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez's Sultry Picture Is Breaking The Internet!

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.