Fan Of Neha Sharma? Movies Of The 'Tanhaji' star Ypu Should Look Forward To In 2020

Neha Sharma made her acting debut with the Telugu film Chirutha in 2007. She paved her way into the Bollywood industry with her debut in the film Crook, alongside Emraan Hashmi. Neha is one of the upcoming prominent stars in the acting industry. Apart from her acting career, Neha Sharma is also known to be very active on social media. She never fails to impress her fans with her pictures. She is also known for her elegant choices of attire. Here are the movies Neha Sharma will be seen in 2020.

Also Read | 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' song 'Ghamand Kar' gives audiences goosebumps

Also Read | Neha Sharma's Instagram game is on-point and gives out major style tips! See pics

Neha Sharma projects to expect in 2020

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Neha Sharma is expected to star in Om Raut's upcoming direction Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. However, she is starring as a supporting actor. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior stars Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol with others. The trailer of the film amped up the excitement of fans. The movie is said to be released on January 10, 2020. The film is set in the 17th century and based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, played by Ajay Devgn, who was the leader of the military leader of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Saif Ali Khan will portray the character of Uday Bhan, commander of the Mughal army. Kajol will be seen as Savitribai Malusare, wife of Tanaji Malusare.

Taish

Taish is a Bejoy Nambiar's directorial starring Jim Sarbh, Harshvardhan Rane, Pulkit Samrat and Neha Sharma in prominent roles. Taish is an Indian revenge drama. However, no more information regarding the plot or movie has been revealed yet. The film is slated to be out in 2020.

Also Read | Neha Sharma knows how to sizzle in black; check out her most sultry all-black outfits

Also Read | Neha Sharma's pictures in beachwear will leave you love-struck

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.