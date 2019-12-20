Neha Sharma's Pictures In Beachwear Will Leave You Love-struck

Neha Sharma featured alongside Emraan Hashmi in Mohit Suri's Crook: It's Good To Be Bad. Released in 2010, the movie marked the Bollywood debut of the actor. The movie failed at the box office, and so did Sharma's acting career. In an old interview, she revealed how she imagined Crook would change her life, and make her an overnight sensation in Bollywood, but contrary to her belief, the star had to struggle to make a place in Bollywood. In a career spanning less than a decade, she has managed to establish herself as a powerhouse performer.

(Image Source: IMDb)

Neha Sharma's photos will make you fall in love with her

Neha Sharma is a social media sensation. The star has nine million followers on Instagram and leaves no opportunity to garner her fans' attention. Here are some of the sizzling pictures of the the actor. Take a look.

Also Read | Neha Sharma: The Youngistaan Actor's On-point Fashion Statements

Neha Sharma's sizzling pictures:



Neha Sharma stunned her fans wearing a white bikini picture. She posted the picture as a part of the popular 10-year challenge. Besides looking gorgeous in the picture, she surely would have inspired millions to take up fitness.

Neha Sharma turned many heads when she wore a stunning white bikini for an old photoshoot. The social media post of her bikini picture reportedly went viral, with many fans gushing over her sizzling bikini picture.

Also Read | Zareen Khan Feels Rejected By Bollywood? Actor To Try Her Luck In Regional Cinema

In one of her latest pictures, Neha Sharma set the mercury level rising with her beachwear. The Crook actor wore a beige bikini inside a plain white shirt.

Meanwhile, the Bollywood star has a couple of films in her kitty. She will reportedly essay the role of Kamala Devi in Om Raut's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Apart from that, she also has Bejoy Nambiar's Taish, which reportedly features Jim Sarbh, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbandha in pivotal roles.





Also Read | Neha Sharma's Boldest Looks That You Must Check Out

Also Read | Neha Sharma Looks Sultry As She Poses In A Crisp White Revealing Shirt

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.