Neil Nitin Mukesh Tweets On Kangana Ranaut's Production House Opening, Rangoli Replies

Bollywood News

Adding another feather to her cap, Kangana Ranaut launched her production company, Manikarnika Films in Mumbai, Neil Nitin Mukesh has now praised her.

Written By Radhika Sarkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Neil

Adding another feather to her cap, actor Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday launched her production company -- Manikarnika Films at Pali Hill in Mumbai. Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel took to Twitter to share the pictures and a short video of the production studio. Designed by Shabnam Gupta, studio of Manikarnika Films has three-floors of which a sneak peek of only one was shot by Chandel and was shared on her Twitter account.

READ: Kangana Ranaut & Brother Launch Production House, Rangoli Answers 'Nepotism Product' Claim

The video also received a shoutout from Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh, who congratulated the sister duo. Replying back, Rangoli Chandel thanked the Bypass Road actor for his kind words. 

Neil Nitin Mukesh congratulates Kangana & Rangoli 

Chandel also shared pictures from the inauguration ceremony of the production house where Kangana is seen sitting and conducting prayers as a part of the inauguration ceremony.

READ: Neil Nitin Mukesh: 'Bollywood Has Taught Me To Fight For Myself'

The actor turned producer and director will next be seen in sports-drama Panga. Ranaut is playing the role of Kabaddi player Jaya Nigam in the upcoming sports drama. Actors Richa Chadda, Jassi Gill and Neena Gupta will be seen playing pivotal roles in the film. Helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Panga is set to hit the big screens on January 24, 2020.

READ Bajrangi Bhaijaan To Sanju; Superhit Films Kangana Ranaut Is Believed To Have Turned Down

READ:  Neil Nitin Mukesh Gushes Over His Dog Maximus On His Fifth Birthday

 

 

