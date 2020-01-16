Neil Nitin Mukesh Tweets On Kangana Ranaut's Production House Opening, Rangoli Replies

Adding another feather to her cap, actor Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday launched her production company -- Manikarnika Films at Pali Hill in Mumbai. Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel took to Twitter to share the pictures and a short video of the production studio. Designed by Shabnam Gupta, studio of Manikarnika Films has three-floors of which a sneak peek of only one was shot by Chandel and was shared on her Twitter account.

The video also received a shoutout from Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh, who congratulated the sister duo. Replying back, Rangoli Chandel thanked the Bypass Road actor for his kind words.

Neil Nitin Mukesh congratulates Kangana & Rangoli

Congratulations to you both 🙏🏻. Full power — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) January 16, 2020

Chandel also shared pictures from the inauguration ceremony of the production house where Kangana is seen sitting and conducting prayers as a part of the inauguration ceremony.

Today we inaugurated Kangana’s studio, Manikarnika films Kangana will work as a producer and director and Aksht will look after legal and finance departments he studied film production in New York film academy 🙏 pic.twitter.com/HS1XRtMrHM — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 15, 2020

Kangana hs nevr ever let anyone tell her wt to do she nevr danced in weddings or awards nevr she did chindi brands also she slaps movie mafia on their faces everyday still she acquired maximum properties any actress evr did this is Tevar (pls dont count their husbands properties) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 15, 2020

The actor turned producer and director will next be seen in sports-drama Panga. Ranaut is playing the role of Kabaddi player Jaya Nigam in the upcoming sports drama. Actors Richa Chadda, Jassi Gill and Neena Gupta will be seen playing pivotal roles in the film. Helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Panga is set to hit the big screens on January 24, 2020.

