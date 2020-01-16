The Debate
Kangana Ranaut & Brother Launch Production House, Rangoli Answers 'Nepotism Product' Claim

Bollywood News

Kangana Ranaut launched her production house alongside brother Aksht — Manikarnika Films — in Pali Hill, Mumbai. Netizens call the actress out for 'Nepotism'.

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kangana Ranaut — who started the entire Nepotism debate in 2017, on Wednesday launched her own production house — Manikarnika Films at Pali Hill, Mumbai. But what got everyone's attention was Kangana's brother Aksht who has joined her sister to work in the legal and financial department of the company. He also holds stakes in the production house, as reported by sister Rangoli Chandel.

A user reacted to Chandel's tweet that showed pictures of Kangana and her brother at their new office's prayer ceremony and said, "Your sister is already established and now your brother is joining her, if this isn't Nepotism then you better not call anyone from Bollywood involved in nepotism." Rangoli in response to her confessed about her brother getting Kangana's support and informed her followers on Twitter to give him a 'fair chance' as he is just starting out. 

Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel lauds Ajay Devgn for 'Tanhaji', slams 'Sanju','Padmaavat'

Chandel also wrote: "Kangna & Aksht hv started a company togethr frm scratch, Aksht holds stakes in Manikarnika Films, hope dey grow togethr & build a successful company, den if u think Aksht deserves the tag (Nepotism) den u pls call him Nepo Gang Abhi toh gaon basa nahin daku aa bhi gaye."

Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Sanju; superhit films Kangana Ranaut is believed to have turned down

Rangoli Chandel reveals attacker's identity, shares her painful acid-attack story

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

