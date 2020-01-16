Kangana Ranaut & Brother Launch Production House, Rangoli Answers 'Nepotism Product' Claim

Kangana Ranaut — who started the entire Nepotism debate in 2017, on Wednesday launched her own production house — Manikarnika Films at Pali Hill, Mumbai. But what got everyone's attention was Kangana's brother Aksht who has joined her sister to work in the legal and financial department of the company. He also holds stakes in the production house, as reported by sister Rangoli Chandel.

A user reacted to Chandel's tweet that showed pictures of Kangana and her brother at their new office's prayer ceremony and said, "Your sister is already established and now your brother is joining her, if this isn't Nepotism then you better not call anyone from Bollywood involved in nepotism." Rangoli in response to her confessed about her brother getting Kangana's support and informed her followers on Twitter to give him a 'fair chance' as he is just starting out.

Chandel also wrote: "Kangna & Aksht hv started a company togethr frm scratch, Aksht holds stakes in Manikarnika Films, hope dey grow togethr & build a successful company, den if u think Aksht deserves the tag (Nepotism) den u pls call him Nepo Gang Abhi toh gaon basa nahin daku aa bhi gaye."

She may b wel established as an actor bt nt as a producer,Aksht wl handle legal & financial aspect which r father shud hv handled bt I agree he is getting his sister’s support so if he is successful in future he might b a nepo product let’s see,let’s give him a fair chance 🙏🥰 https://t.co/agfrJ0aP49 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 16, 2020

Kangana hs nevr ever let anyone tell her wt to do she nevr danced in weddings or awards nevr she did chindi brands also she slaps movie mafia on their faces everyday still she acquired maximum properties any actress evr did this is Tevar (pls dont count their husbands properties) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 15, 2020

This is Kangana’s studio in Pali Hill prime location in Mumbai, she saw this dream 10 years ago and today we also saw it, if people can achieve everything with honesty and truth why do people do choti moti bundlebaazi and act so dishonest.. pic.twitter.com/GnVMyHtx98 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 15, 2020

Today we inaugurated Kangana’s studio, Manikarnika films Kangana will work as a producer and director and Aksht will look after legal and finance departments he studied film production in New York film academy 🙏 pic.twitter.com/HS1XRtMrHM — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 15, 2020

