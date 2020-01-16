Bajrangi Bhaijaan To Sanju; Superhit Films Kangana Ranaut Is Believed To Have Turned Down

Kangana Ranaut is undoubtedly a self-made star. From breaking all the stereotypes to becoming a role model for many, Kangana Ranaut never hesitated to experiment with her work. Currently, she is busy promoting her upcoming ventures Thalaivi and Panga. Although many from the audience have criticised her looks for Thalaivi, she has received a positive response for Panga.

After struggling for a while, the Queen actor has dug her way toward the hearts of the audience with her exceptional acting skills and quirky scripts. But there are many blockbuster projects which were offered to her but she had to turn down. From Akshay Kumar to Salman Khan's blockbusters, check out the list of projects Kangana Ranaut turned down:

Bajarangi Bhaijaan

Reportedly, Kangana was approached initially for the film Bajrangi Bhaijaan, but later Kareena Kapoor Khan bagged the project. The film was directed by Kabir Khan and reportedly earned ₹626 crores at the box-office. Not only Bajarangi Bhaijaan, Kangana later refused to do Sultan as well.

The Dirty Picture

The Dirty Picture starring Vidya Balan in the lead was reportedly first offered to Kangana, but she turned down the project. The maker Ekta Kapoor wanted to cast the Tanu Weds Manu actor as Silk Smitha. Reportedly, Kangana regretted later for not nodding to the project.

Airlift

The Akshay Kumar starrer Airlift gained a positive response from the critics and the audience. Reportedly, Nimrit Kaur was not the first choice of the makers for the leading lady but instead, it was Kangana. A few reports state that Kangana was busy shooting for other films at the time.

Sanju

The film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanju, is based on the life of actor Sanjay Dutt. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial was one of the highest-grossing films of 2018. Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel in a tweet revealed that Kangana willingly said no to the film.

Kangana has willingly said no to Khan films, YRF films, Bhansali, Kumar( Singh is Bling), Devgan(Baadshaaho), Kapoor( Sanju)films, if she had done all these she would have made to all popularity lists, she chose the path less travelled...(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 7, 2019

