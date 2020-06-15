Sushant Singh Rajput Told Dhoni 'All Will Search You In Me' During Biopic: Arun Pandey

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on Sunday. The 34-year-old was found hanging at his home and his domestic help informed the police about the same. The Bandra Police sent a team to the spot almost immediately to further investigate the death.

In his seven-year Bollywood career, the late Sushant Singh Rajput gave some solid performances which will forever be remembered by his fans. However, the highlight of his short career was his impeccable performance in 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story', which was a 2016 biopic based on the former Indian cricket captain's life. The movie showcased the highs and the lows of the cricketing career of MS Dhoni and it was produced by the cricketer himself.

Now, the co-producer of the MS Dhoni movie and the World Cup-winning captain's long-time friend and business manager, Arun Pandey has opened up on the death of the Bollywood star. In an interview with The Indian Express, Pandey said it has been a few hours since he got a call informing him about his death and the other details. He further said that he is in a state of shock and added that earnest smile of Sushant Singh Rajput isn’t leaving his mind.

Pandey also said that he, MS Dhoni and Sushant Singh Rajput had travelled a lot for the promotion of the MS Dhoni movie. Before that, while the movie was being conceptualised and made, he and Sushant were together for more than a year and a half.

Arun Pandey revealed that once Sushant Singh Rajput was signed up for the film, he had a lot of questions because he wanted to know everything about MS Dhoni. He added that on some days, Sushant would just be with him. At times, he would spend the entire day with Dhoni. The rest of the days, he would watch Dhoni from a distance, perhaps sometimes sitting in the stands and watch his mannerisms when he is leading the side or setting fields.

Pandey revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput would come with clips of him imitating Mahi while batting or away from the field. He would be very excited to show it to Dhoni. Pandey further said that he would have long sessions with Dhoni too and he added that he constantly kept asking questions.

If he wasn’t satisfied with any answer or if MS Dhoni was evasive, he would slightly twist the same question and try his luck again. He revealed how once Dhoni rolled his eyes and said: “Arre bhai, kitne questions poochta hai tu!” (How many questions do you ask?) To which Sushant Singh Rajput replied saying “Bhaisaab, everybody is going to search you in me, I will have to do everything the same way as you do”.

Eventually, Dhoni was so impressed with Sushant that he is believed to have said in Hindi that he 'photocopied' him perfectly. Such was Sushant's commitment to the role that even the great Sachin Tendulkar had mistaken him for a professional cricketer while watching him once from the stands, until he was told about the actor and the film.

Sushant Singh Rajput, who played the titular role in the film, took it to another level with his phenomenal performance. Sushant Singh Rajput perfectly nailed the role and managed to get into the shoes of MS Dhoni in the best possible way. He received a lot of plaudits for his quintessential portrayal of MS Dhoni.

