Netflix' Reply To Ayushmann Wishing To Play 'Professor' From 'Money Heist' Is Unmissable

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Wednesday said he is "dying" to play a character like The Professor from Money Heist and hopes Bollywood filmmakers are listening. In the popular Netflix crime-drama, Spanish star Alvaro Morte plays the role of The Professor who brings together a bunch of career criminals who dress up in red jumpsuits and wear a Salvador Dali mask to rob the Royal Mint of Spain.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, the Andhadhun star uploaded a video where he's playing "Bella Ciao", the Italian protest folk song which become popular world over after featuring on the show, on a piano.

Replying to the video, Netflix wrote, "The Andhadhun-Money Heist crossover we needed in our lives!" [sic]

The Andhadhun-Money Heist crossover we needed in our lives! https://t.co/jSUaenNZsu — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) April 15, 2020

This is what Ayushmann wishes:

"I want to be the professor. I want to put this out in the universe. Hello reverent filmmakers! Please! I'm dying to do something like this," he captioned the clip. In a reference to the lockdown extension amid the Coronavirus crisis in the country, Ayushmann said, he is "itching" to go to work. "But patience is a virtue they say. Calm down. Till then Bella Ciao #MoneyHeist," he wrote.

Last year, there were reports that Red Chillies production house has acquired the rights for the Indian adaptation of the Netflix series. The production house later denied the rumours. Since then, many fans have come up with their versions of how a Bollywood remake of the show would look like.

Replying to Ayushmann's video, filmmaker Navjot Gulati said, "Cross your heart and tell me that you won't want to see Shah Rukh as the Professor and Tabu as Lisbon? You can be Rio!" To which, the actor said, "I'm an SRKian braah."

OMG yes! It’d be frickin awesome to be part of a show like this! Count me in tooooo 🙋🏻‍♀️🙋🏻‍♀️🙋🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/HMidqEDJ7O — Ileana D'Cruz (@Ileana_Official) April 15, 2020

(with PTI inputs)

