Aparshakti Khurana Says It's Unethical To Compete With Brother Ayushmann Khurrana

Khurrana brothers - Ayushmann and Aparshakti are enjoying the non-stop anthem of achievement, in their own different ways. While Ayushmann Khurrana has been garnering praises for his exemplary roles and choices of films, Aparshakti Khurana, on the other hand, is also stealing hearts with her mesmerising on-screen appearances and his dialogue delivery at several award shows. While talking to an entertainment portal, Aparshakti opened up on his bond with the Bala actor and also highlighted how much he adores Ayushmann's work.

Aparshakti Khurana opens up about Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana has been gracing the big-screen with back to back hits, striking the right chord with the audience. The actor has done a slew of movies, which has churned stupendous numbers at the box office. His brother Aparshakti Khurana, opened up about the competition between the two of them in an interaction with an entertainment portal.

Talking about his bond with Ayushmann Khurrana, Aparshakti Khurana expressed-- to compete with his brother, he needs to be equal to him. Moreover, Aparshakti also exclaimed that it will be unethical for him to get into a competition with his own brother. Adding to this, Aparshakti Khurana stated that competition takes place between equals, and for that, he needs to be equal to Ayushmann Khurrana.

Furthermore, in the same interaction, Aparshakti Khurana said that they are in very good space right now, where Ayushmann is enjoying his work and so is he, in his own ways. Aparshakti also stated that they love each other’s work and so is the audience.

