'People Would Think Twice Before Going To Theatres', Says Ayushmann Khurrana Post COVID-19

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana who has been keeping his fans and followers engaged through his beautiful poetry staying at home said that he misses the madness of the sets. In an interview with a film critic, Khurrana confessed he wants to go back to a movie set, "have some reading sessions, jam with directors, go out on locations."

Talking about the life and perspective towards film-making would be once this is all over, Ayushmann said that he is pretty sure that the films will be different from what we have seen earlier and the real struggle for the makers would be to make it topical.

"Our industry will take a hit for sure. People will think twice before going to theatres or to any public event," Ayushmann said. The actor is currently staying at home with his wife and two kids, quarantined and believes that 'looking forward with positivity' is the only way to deal with this. This phase has also made the actor realise that 'life's needs are very basic' and one should live with as minimal as possible.

Ayushmann Khurrana recently condemned the attacks on police personnel across the country amid lockdown. The actor took to social media and urged the public to be more sensitive towards people at our service. The actor penned down his feelings saying that he feels terrible reading about attacks on cops and other security personnel who are risking their lives every day to keep the public safe. Ayushmann further said that the police are keeping the common man's welfare ahead of their own and the public should celebrate the police force and salute them.

