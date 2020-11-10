Netizen Claims To Find 'If Abhishek Wasn't Bachchan' Picture; Actor Takes User Head On

Unsolicited jibes are a habitual hazard faced by people on social media, especially celebrities. A user recently took a dig at Abhishek Bachchan and shared a picture of a farmer, claiming him to have a slight resemblance to the Ludo actor and wrote, "If Abhishek wasn't 'Bachchan'".

"Hahahaha. Funny! But still better looking than you!," Abhishek gave a savage reply.

The netizen was in no mood to give up and replied to Abhishek by sharing a video clip from Dostana in which Abhishek says 'Oh Kunal' (co-incidentally the troll's ID also said 'Kunaal') and wrote, "I know you like me, I know you do". Bachchan couldn't control his laughter at his comeback and replied with laughing emojis.

Hahahaha. Funny! But still better looking than you! ðŸ™ðŸ½ — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) November 9, 2020

Abhishek Bachchan will be seen in Anurag Basu's Ludo, all set to release on Netflix, November 12. Ludo, a dark comedy anthology, centres on unavoidable jeopardies of life and follows four different stories set in a quintessential Indian metro.

Besides Bachchan, the ensemble cast also includes Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Saraf, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Pearle Maaney, Inayat Verma, Asha Negi and Shalini Vats.

Bachchan plays Bittu, a goon whose life turns over a new leaf after he meets a six-year-old girl, Mini (Verma). In an interview with PTI over Zoom, Bachchan said Basu''s filmmaking of marrying profound messaging with simplicity is his strength.

"There''s a quirky outlook to life which comes out in his films. He says something profound simply and innocently, through a particularly coloured lens. It''s a pleasant experience.

"Anurag doesn''t make you realise the severity of what he has said to you, because he says it by putting a smile on your face. Which is the best and most efficient way to make a point," the 44-year-old actor said.

