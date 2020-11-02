Abhishek Bachchan Pens Emotional Note For Sikander Kher, See His Emotional Reply

Abhishek Bachchan posted an unseen photo with a lengthy caption to send birthday wishes to his friend Sikander Kher. Sikander Kher’s reply to that was absolutely adorable. Read ahead to know what Sikander Kher replied to Abhishek Bachchan’s post.

Also read | Stephen King Explains How To Properly Adapt His Books, Reveals Project That Went Off Rails

Here’s what Sikander Kher replied to Abhishek Bachchan’s birthday post

On account of Sikander Kher’s birthday, Abhishek Bachchan posted a photo on his Instagram. Along with the photo was a heartfelt lengthy caption. The caption reflected the strong, unshakable bond the two of them share. To this caption, Sikander Kher replied, “Rulayega kya pagle”. In the caption, Abhishek Bachchan has lovingly called Sikander his baby brother.

He also said that they have made many great memories throughout their 40 years’ journey together. He also wished that they were together to celebrate Sikander’s birthday but that isn’t possible because the latter is working. In the end, he sent lots of love to Sikander Kher. The photo that was uploaded by the actor was also Abishek Bachchan’s unseen photos. The photo garnered 148K likes and it still counting.

Also read | Actor Ricardo Blume Breathes His Last At The Age Of 87, Survived By Wife And Daughter

Sikander Kher made his debut with the movie Woodstock Villa. He later went on to star in Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey, Romeo Akbar Walter and The Zoya Factor. He was also a part of the web series titled Aarya. Sikander Kher’s last project Aarya was well-received by the audience.

Also read | Mom-to-be Amrita Rao Spotted In The City Wearing Tee & Shorts; See Pics

Abhishek Bachchan is well-known for his works in Guru, Jhoom Barabar Jhoom, Dostana and Dum Maro Dum. He later went on to star in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Paa and Delhi 6. Abhishek Bachchan’s last movie Manmarziyaan was a critically acclaimed film. His performance was widely appreciated by the audience as well.

Also read | Saif Ali Khan's House Of Pataudi Turns 2, Actor Shares Vision Behind The Clothing Line

Abhishek also went to star in the web series titled Breathe: Into the Shadows. This series was 12-episode dark crime drama. In this web series, he was seen playing a character suffering from multiple personality disorder. He will next be seen in the movie titled The Big Bull. This movie revolves around the stock market scam committed by Harshad Mehta. Abhishek will essay the character of Harshad Mehta.

Image courtesy- @bachchan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.