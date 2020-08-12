Netizens Can't Stop Laughing After Watching Diljit Dosanjh's Argument With Amazon Alexa

Diljit Dosanjh's latest song 'Clash' is currently sitting on No. 4 on YouTube trend list with over 8 million views and the actor has a little 'clash' with Alexa (a virtual assistant AI technology developed by Amazon) over the same. A hilarious video is going viral on social media where Diljit is seen having a funny conversation with Alexa where he is trying to play his latest song.

'Alexa will only listen to you if one knows English," Diljit's conclusion after his beef with Alexa. One user said, "@diljitdosanjh arguing with @alexa99'cus she wasn't playing his new track #GOAT on an IG live has to be the most hilarious thing I have watched today! Find me a man more entertaining than this guy!" [sic]. The 'Udta Punjab' actor in the video was speaking to Alexa in Punjabi where the device wasn't playing his song but after over a minute's struggle, it really did.

One user wrote, "I died watching his live today, he is effortlessly soo funny. Literally made my day!!Best content ever." The other said, "I just couldn't stop laughing the whole time." [sic]

@diljitdosanjh what are even youuuu!!🤣🤣🤣❤️❤️❤️❤️ OH MY GOD, MAN!!!😂😂😂😂 Your live just made my dayyyy!!😂😂😂 I couldn’t stop laughing. “Alexa jhoothiye” was too good!!🤣🤣🤣 And and and “kidi bhaidi ah”!! I just can’t!!😂😂😂

FT. CLASH OF ALEXA AND DILJIT DOSANJH! Ly💖💖 — Dhriti Srivastava (@thisisDhriti) August 11, 2020

Ae hi hunda hai humesha...Fitteh muh Alexa da 🤦‍♀️



I just cannot stop laughing @diljitdosanjh ...oh god! Bas Aur nahi likhya jaa raha Mere kol...🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣



DILJIT ROCKS 🤟ALEXA SHOCKS 🤣#Clash #DiljitDosanjh https://t.co/yk4ItanQye — My_Khushi (@MaShipperHeart) August 11, 2020

Watching this video and my Alexa started playing Clash by Diljit 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/dt20ZKzlkR — K (@kaychandani) August 12, 2020

Diljit arguing with Alexa is easily the funniest thing I have seen today..



"kiddi peirhi ey...." 😭😭😭😂😂😂💀💀💀 — ThatOnePainduGirl (@LaaLaoChittar) August 12, 2020

Diljit beefing with Alexa on insta live is my new fave video 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/O59Cc2hQL0 — jned (@Englistani) August 12, 2020

Sung by Diljit Dosanjh, 'Clash' is written by Raj Ranjodh’s lyrics and The Kidd’s music. The music video is directed by Rahul Dutta, and features Komal Basran as the female lead opposite Diljit.

