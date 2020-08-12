Diljit Dosanjh’s 'Clash' Review: A Catchy Punjabi Song Which Surely Make You Shake A Leg

Bollywood actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh is finally out with his new song, Clash. Diljit Dosanjh’s Clash is a part of his G.O.A.T album. While Diljit has lent his voice to Clash, the lyrics have been penned by Raj Ranjodh. On the other hand, The Kidd has composed the music of this song and Rahul Dutta has directed the music video. In addition, Komal Basran features as Diljit’s love interest in the video.

While Diljit Dosanjh appears to have an inherent swag in the song, it also showcases his love interest. Further, the lyrics talk about a man’s overprotectiveness towards his lady. Diljit Dosanjh’s GOAT song features the actor saving a girl. The two then fall in love and Dosanjh ends up proposing to her.

Clash is a typical Punjabi song with catchy beats that surely make one shake a leg. Further, Diljit’s uber Punjabi swag is truly to look out for. He also shares great chemistry with his love interest in the music video. His colourful yet trendy outfits do not fail to catch the eye either.

While Diljit Dosanjh’s music video showcases flamboyant elements like a pricey car and a fancy party, it lacks an element of newness. Clash features a predictable love story wherein a man saves a lady and the two fall in love. However, irrespective of this fact, Clash does not fail to grab one’s attention, just like most other Diljit Dosanjh’s music videos, and hence has the ability to make it to the top of the charts.

Diljit Dosanjh’s Instagram:

As of yesterday, the Udta Punjab actor Diljit Dosanjh took to Instagram to announce the launch of his song Clash. The Instagram post featured a glimpse of Diljit Dosanjh’s GOAT song.

Further the actor requested his fans to check out the full video on the video sharing platform, Youtube. The also made a hilarious remark in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic. He captioned the post as, “G.O.A.T.

JATT NA #CLASH Karde... is LIVE ON YOUTUBE Now ðŸš€

Go Watch It & share Ur Thoughts ðŸ’­

@rajranjodhofficial @kiddworldwide @rahulduttafilms @sugarkaramal @famousstudios @kalikwest @teamdosanjh @kakamohanwalia

P.S - CORONA TO BACHO .. CLASH TE NACHO ðŸ’ƒðŸ»ðŸ’ƒðŸ»ðŸ•ºðŸ»ðŸ•ºðŸ»

#diljitdosanjh #goat #greatestofalltime”. You can check out the Instagram post here.

Diljit Dosanjh’s songs are often appreciated by fans and Clash was not an exception to this. Several fans showered their love towards the song in the comments section. Further, Diljit Dosanjh’s Instagram post also received several likes. You can check out some of the comments here:

All images sourced from Diljit Dosanjh’s Instagram account

