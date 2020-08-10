Angad Bedi Listens To 'GOAT' During Massage, Diljit Dosanjh Drops Hilarious Comment

Diljit Dosanjh has a massive fan following for his music, and the response to his latest single, G.O.A.T. has only been impressive so far. Recently, his Soorma co-star Angad Bedi took to his Instagram to share a video of his massage. In the footage, Dosanjh’s latest track was playing in the background, and Angad is seen shaking his head to the music of the song. Take a look:

ALSO READ: Video Teaser Of Diljit Dosanjh's 'Clash' From 'GOAT' Out Now, Netizens React

Angad Bedi's video while listening to GOAT

In the video shared by the Inside Edge actor, he can be seen having a back massage while the tune of Diljit’s GOAT is playing the background. The actor also tagged the singer and captioned the picture by stating, “My best time on set.. listening to my #G.O.A.T @diljitdosanjh naal Lagi hove my favourite machine. ðŸ¤£ðŸ˜‚”. Take a look at the post below:

As soon as the actor posted the video, Diljit took his time to comment on the post. The singer wrote, “Sawaad laye ja rahe aa bhaji ðŸ¤£ðŸ‘ðŸ¼ðŸ‘ðŸ¼”. On reply to this, Angad Bedi wrote, “aaho G.O.A.T all day... every dayâ¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸”. Take a look at their adorable comments below.

ALSO READ: 'Important To Be Sensitive To Each Other': Angad Bedi On 'Gunjan Saxena' Boycott Calls

Moreover, Angad Bedi also showed his excitement for Diljit’s song GOAT on Twitter when the singer announced the release of the song. The actor took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “Oh Waheguru!!! This one is special.. 18 saal in da game... chase karde naai fame @diljitdosanjh #GOAT”. Take a look at the tweet below:

Oh waheguru!!! This one is special.. 18 saal in da game... chase karde naai fame âœŠï¸âœŠï¸ @diljitdosanjh #GOAT https://t.co/jEXyxnuAis — ANGAD BEDI “Anshuman Saxena” (@Imangadbedi) July 27, 2020

About Diljit Dosanjh’s GOAT

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh shared the title track from his album G.O.A.T (Greatest Of All Time) on July 30, 2020. Since being posted, the peppy track is ruling the charts as fans loved the song. The music video also features Elwa Saleh and speaks about Diljit’s journey of 18 years in the entertainment industry. The song has been penned by Karan Aujla and is directed by Rahul Dutta.

Angad Bedi's upcoming projects

Bollywood actor Angad Bedi will be next seen in Janhvi Kapoor starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl which is all set to release on Netflix. The Dhadak actor will play the leading role of the first woman pilot to fly in combat while Angad will be essaying the role of Janhvi’s brother. The movie is based on Gunjan Saxena, one of the first female pilots to fly in combat, who rescued soldiers during the Kargil War in the year 1999. She was also honoured with the Shaurya Vir Award for displaying courage during the war.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor And Angad Bedi Pose In Uniform In New Still From 'Gunjan Saxena'; See Pic

ALSO READ: GOAT Album's 'Clash' Video Teaser Out! Check Out The Diljit Dosanjh Starrer Song

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.