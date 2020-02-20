Netizens Not Forgetting Ananya Panday’s ‘struggle’ Remark As She Teams Up With Devarakonda

Actor Ananya Panday has boarded the cast of director Puri Jagannadh's pan-India feature, also starring Vijay Devarakonda, the makers announced on Thursday. Tentatively titled "Fighter", the film is being simultaneously shot in Telugu and Hindi.

"Couldn't be more excited to join a pan-India film. Thank you @purijagan, for this opportunity! Looking forward to a super fun time on the set," Panday wrote on Twitter. "Ananya, And we warmly welcome you to the Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam industries," tweeted Devarakonda.

Vijay Deverakonda 'warmly' welcomes Ananya Panday to the South Indian film industry

Soon after the news went viral, Twitterati didn't hesitate and trolled the actress using her infamous 'struggle' dialogue. One user wrote, "Ye tweet karne ke liye kitna "struggle" karna pda tumhe...", while the other said, "looks like some on going to struggle more in upcoming days :p" [sic] Some even took a dig at Ananya's Filmfare win for best debut in Student of the Year 2. A user wrote: "Didi film flop hoga... But filmfare aapko hi milega.. Kyuki aap Struggle achha Krti ho" [sic]

ase hi dil lga ke struggle krte rho — Vivek Dhiman (@VivekDh11643467) February 20, 2020

FILM NAME STRUGGLE — Genuinely (@Genuinelysaying) February 20, 2020

For those unaware, Ananya Panday, during an interaction with a film critic, spoke about 'struggle and nepotism' and said, "I have always wanted to be an actor. Just because my dad has been an actor, I will never say no to an opportunity to act. My dad has never been in a Dharma film, he never went on 'Koffee With Karan'. So, it's not as easy as people say. Everyone has their own journey and their own struggle," she said.

To this, Siddhant Chaturvedi instantly replied saying: "Jahaan humaare sapne poore hote hai, waha inke struggle shuru hote hai."

Meanwhile, In an interview with PTI, the "Arjun Reddy" star recently confirmed that he will dub his own lines for the Hindi version, which will be presented by Dharma Productions' Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta. The film will also be dubbed in other south Indian languages.

Ananya Panday is EXCITED to work with Vijay D, shares new still with her 'Fighter' co-star

The project marks the first collaboration between Deverakonda and Jagannadh, who is best known for films such as Mahesh Babu-starrer "Pokkiri" and Amitabh Bachchan-fronted "Bbudadh... Hoga Terra Baap".

(With PTI inputs)

