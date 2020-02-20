Vijay Deverakonda 'warmly' Welcomes Ananya Panday To The South Indian Film Industry

Vijay Deverakonda recently shared the pictures posted by Bollywood actor Ananya Panday on her Instagram handle.The pictures are from the making process of the upcoming Puri Jagannadh film, Fighter. Vijay Deverakonda added a note to his Instagram story, welcoming Ananya Panday to Tamil, Telegu, Kannada and Malayalam film industries.

Vijay Deverakonda welcomes Ananya Panday to the South film industry

Vijay Deverakonda recently put up pictures posted by Ananya Panday on his official Instagram handle. He has added a note to the story in which he is warmly welcoming Ananya Panday to the Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam film industries. He has also added two emoticons next to her name expressing his affection. This was in reply to the caption posted by Ananya Panday where she welcomed Vijay Deverakonda to the Bollywood film industry.

Ananya Panday shared a few pictures with South Indian heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda on her official Instagram handle. The two actors could be seen reading the script while dressed in casual attires. In the caption for the post, she had also mentioned that she is happy to be associated with a pan India film. Have a look at the post here.

Read Going Pan-India With Puri Jagannadh's Next: Vijay Deverakonda

Also read 'World Famous Lover' Starring Vijay Deverakonda Disappoints With Its ₹8.6 Cr Collection

Fans love the new addition to the Fighter cast

Fans have been reacting to the pictures shared by Ananya Panday on her official handle. Most people can be seen delighted to see the two actors together in a frame. Have a look at a few of the reactions here.

Update | @ananyapandayy to star opposite @TheDeverakonda in upcoming film...

Too much excited to see this super-combo on big screen 😍✌️#AnanyaPanday #VijayDeverakonda pic.twitter.com/55LH59cFFt — ANANYA PANDAY FC (@ANANYAPFC) February 20, 2020

Image Courtesy: Ananya Panday Instagram

Read Vijay Deverakonda Starrer 'World Famous Lover' Sees A Decline In Its Box-Office Collection

Also read Vijay Deverakonda's 'World Famous Lover' Fails To Impress At Box Office?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.