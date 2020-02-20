Ananya Panday Is EXCITED To Work With Vijay D, Shares New Still With Her 'Fighter' Co-star

South superstar Vijay Deverakonda is all set for his Bollywood debut with budding star Anaya Panday in the much-anticipated Pan-India film titled Fighter. Ever since the news about the two coming together was out, fans have shared too much excitement to watch Vijay and Anaya together. According to reports, the actors have finished shooting for the first schedule of Fighter and have begun preparing for the second schedule. On Thursday morning Ananya Panday treated her fans by sharing a cute still with Vijay, taking the internet by storm.

Ananya Panday is 'excited' to work with Vijay Deverakonda

On February 20, Ananya Panday took to her Instagram to share a new still from her upcoming film Fighter. Sharing her happiness about working with Vijay Deverakonda, Anaya captioned the picture saying, 'Happy, blessed and excited to be associated for a Pan-India film'. In the pictures, both Ananya and Vijay can be seen dressed in casuals while reading their scripts. The duo looks all happy, sharing some cute moments together. Take a look.

Directed by Puri Jagannath and co-produced by Karan Johar, Puri Jagannath and Charmee Kaur, Fighter is reportedly Vijay Deverakonda's first full-on action film, opposite Pati Patni Aur Woh actor Ananya Panday. There are reports saying that Vijay has been undergoing gruelling training sessions for the film and has also lost weight. Vijay is also undergoing mixed martial arts training as Fighter is reported to be a high-octane action film.

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday, who also has Khaali Peeli in the pipeline, will be reportedly seen playing the role of a charming girl in Fighter. The movie also stars Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy and Aali in prominent roles. Fighter marks to be Vijay’s first collaboration with Puri Jagannadh who is known for his mass entertainers like Pokiri, Temper and iSmart Shankar.

